MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.80

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 1313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 483,358 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 972,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

