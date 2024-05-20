Medicine Man Technologies’ (SHWZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHWZ stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

