Medicine Man Technologies’ (SHWZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SHWZ stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.55.
