Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Down 1.1%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.74 and last traded at $85.00. Approximately 1,456,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,065,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

