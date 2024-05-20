Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,514,000 after buying an additional 1,695,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,460,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,728,000 after buying an additional 3,958,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,079,000 after buying an additional 412,025 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 13,334,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after buying an additional 974,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after buying an additional 366,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.