Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,442,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,472,000 after buying an additional 5,196,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,682,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,859,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,108,366,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,566,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,071,000 after purchasing an additional 228,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

MRK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,901. The firm has a market cap of $333.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

