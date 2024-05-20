M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
M&F Bancorp stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $23.50.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
