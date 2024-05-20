Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,043,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 886,068 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $184,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 119,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 98,949 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $672,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

