Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.72

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.72 and last traded at $96.59, with a volume of 856028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,818,403. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

