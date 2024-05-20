MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.50

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.