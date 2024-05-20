MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.80

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 361388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.