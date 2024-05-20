MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.65

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 1008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

