MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 86.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

