Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,174 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

