Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

