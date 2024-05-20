Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 304.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. 331,703 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

