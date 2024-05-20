Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.39. 712,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,065. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $353.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

