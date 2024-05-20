Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9,590.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 683,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,208. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

