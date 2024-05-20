Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.63 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $27,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 170,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 694,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

