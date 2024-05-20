Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,047 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,780,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 553,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,664. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

