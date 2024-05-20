Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,082 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.25. 30,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68.

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

