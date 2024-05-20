Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,198 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $532.56. 1,807,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $517.07 and its 200 day moving average is $491.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $534.24. The firm has a market cap of $459.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

