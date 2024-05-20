Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,725. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.08 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.