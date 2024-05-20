Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,725. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.08 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.