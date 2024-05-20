Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.23. 1,032,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,860. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $95.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

