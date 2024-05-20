Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 597,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,373. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

