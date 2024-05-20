Mobile-health Network Solutions’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 20th (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 20th. Mobile-health Network Solutions had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 10th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Price Performance
MNDR stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $29.50.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile
