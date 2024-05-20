Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 4.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.98 and last traded at $138.85. 1,183,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,026,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Moderna Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,209 shares of company stock worth $18,588,421. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

