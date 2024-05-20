Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.44

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.44 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 674784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

