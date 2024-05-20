monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Oppenheimer

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $239.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 15.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

