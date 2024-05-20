Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

