Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $70.79. 979,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,588. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

