Moonbeam Market Capitalization Reaches $228.58 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $228.58 million and $4.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00053477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,119,468,732 coins and its circulating supply is 863,900,001 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

