Motco Acquires 55 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Motco boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

MSI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $367.98. 64,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $369.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.08.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

