Motco Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Motco cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after buying an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,417,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $14,649,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.02. 87,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,446. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.87 and a fifty-two week high of $442.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

