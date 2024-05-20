Motco Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Motco boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 195.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,904,000 after buying an additional 225,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.12. 1,023,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,530. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $597.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.