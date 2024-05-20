Motco Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 113,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Tesla by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 189,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.00. 40,259,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,938,000. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $554.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.