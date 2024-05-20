Motco Has $4.10 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Motco lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 177,901 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,002 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 617,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 304,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 1,989,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

