Motco Increases Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 146.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,807 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Ambev were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ambev by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,397,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 6.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. Barclays decreased their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.03.

Ambev stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,812,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,273. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

