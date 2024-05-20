Motco Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Motco boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in 3M were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 275.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.70. 1,668,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

