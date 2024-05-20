Motco Raises Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Motco boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 77,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,902. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.