Motco Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motco decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.41. The stock had a trading volume of 342,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,500. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.65 and a fifty-two week high of $352.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

