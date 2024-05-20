Motco Sells 32,959 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Motco cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,774. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

