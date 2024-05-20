Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 5.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.11. 856,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,087,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

