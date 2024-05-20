Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 5.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.11. 856,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,087,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
