MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:MYX opened at GBX 54.05 ($0.68) on Thursday. MYCELX Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 29 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.67. The firm has a market cap of £12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MYCELX Technologies

In other news, insider Tom Lamb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,255.97). In other MYCELX Technologies news, insider Connie Mixon bought 49,300 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £25,143 ($31,578.75). Also, insider Tom Lamb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,255.97). In the last three months, insiders have bought 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,300. 20.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.