Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.85 and last traded at $79.58. 43,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 233,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

The company has a market cap of $849.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

