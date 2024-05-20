Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $41.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

NSSC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $600,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1,690.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 57,006 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $46.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

