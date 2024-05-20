Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.47.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.38. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,821,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,177,444.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,628 shares of company stock worth $29,214,503. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.