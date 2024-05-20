Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
