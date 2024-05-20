Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.18

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 144070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.