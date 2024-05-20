NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.03

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 154413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on NB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NB Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $46,579.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at $47,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NB Bancorp news, Director Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe bought 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBBK. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,232,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

