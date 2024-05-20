NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.48

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.48 and last traded at $112.35, with a volume of 650313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NetApp Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NetApp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

